Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $256,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,415 shares of company stock worth $2,200,941. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.