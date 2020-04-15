Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

