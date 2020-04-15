Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.61.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $204.78 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $507.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

