Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG grew its position in Avangrid by 21.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 575,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,079,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

