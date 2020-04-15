AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

