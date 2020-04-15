Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLGY. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $411.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Realogy by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Realogy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,296,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.