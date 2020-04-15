Traders Buy High Volume of Alamos Gold Put Options (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,108 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average volume of 142 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

