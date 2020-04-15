Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dicks Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,852% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $9,275,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.