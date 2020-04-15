Vivint Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,475% compared to the average daily volume of 282 put options.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 75,463 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $679,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,629 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 740,070 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vivint Solar by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 313,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vivint Solar by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 147,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSLR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

VSLR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.