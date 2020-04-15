Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SJR. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SJR opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $14,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

