Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SJR. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SJR opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $14,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report