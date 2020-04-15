Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RPM International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

