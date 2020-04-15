Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, M Partners Forecasts

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Opsens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.99 million for the quarter.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

