FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Shaw Communications, Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

