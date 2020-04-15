FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Shaw Communications, Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SJR)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report