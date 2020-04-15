Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of MTA opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.49.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

