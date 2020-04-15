Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:MTA)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of MTA opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.49.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Earnings History and Estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report