FY2020 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reduced by DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WD-40 by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.