FY2020 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reduced by DA Davidson

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WD-40 by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Earnings History and Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Oracle Co.
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
Ellevest Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Avangrid Inc
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 24,477 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Realogy Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report