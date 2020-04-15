Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $691.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

