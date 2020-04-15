Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $691.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.