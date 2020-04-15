Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

