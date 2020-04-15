William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.38 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

