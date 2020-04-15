Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2020 earnings at $12.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

Shares of TMO opened at $326.37 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

