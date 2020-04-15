Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

