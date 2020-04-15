Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. CSFB dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.