Ellevest Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,918,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

