Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 311 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDG opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.