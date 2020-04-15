JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 5.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 123,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

