JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

GLD opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

