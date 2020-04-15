JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

