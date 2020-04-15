Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000.

PTLA stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTLA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

