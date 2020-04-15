Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Viela Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viela Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.82.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

