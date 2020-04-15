Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPV Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.