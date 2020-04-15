6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 22,197 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 489,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.