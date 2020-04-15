6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 72,880 AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 436,793 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 262,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 197,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 194,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles acquired 7,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.36. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

