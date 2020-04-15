6 Meridian Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 157.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,360 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

NYSE:KMF opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.