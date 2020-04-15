J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

