6 Meridian Raises Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

