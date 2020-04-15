6 Meridian Reduces Position in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of GAM opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.