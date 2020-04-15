5,191 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after acquiring an additional 514,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $150.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.91.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

