6 Meridian Purchases 934 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COKE. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

COKE stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

