6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $358.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

