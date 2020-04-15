6 Meridian Grows Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

