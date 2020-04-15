6 Meridian Invests $766,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

