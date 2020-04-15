6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 18,315 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $4,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.