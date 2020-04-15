Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

