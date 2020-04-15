6 Meridian Purchases 3,548 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.08% of Universal worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 876,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

