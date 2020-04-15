6 Meridian Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 57,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,577,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €62.44 ($72.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.88. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($63.38) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($82.69).

