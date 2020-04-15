6 Meridian Cuts Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,786 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.09% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

