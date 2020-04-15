6 Meridian Has $782,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of THD opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.