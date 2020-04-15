Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Stock Holdings Raised by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Avista were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 312,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Avista by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Avista by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

