6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 309,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 374,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 289,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of SFM opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

