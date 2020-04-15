Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seneca Foods by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

